"The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal seen sporting a Calgary Flames shirt

The star of upcoming HBO series The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal, was recently spotted wearing a Calgary Flames shirt – a hint as to who he supports in the Battle of Alberta, perhaps?

Pascal was a guest on Calgary radio station CJSW on May 22, as a part of the “Breaking Techniques” program. The episode was called “Pedro’s Pick with Actor Pedro Pascal.”

Footage shared to social media by the show’s host, Valerie Siu, showed Pascal sporting a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses and a Calgary Flames shirt.

Fans of the actor picked up on the video, and Twitter user @aud_bowler posted a screenshot of Siu’s Instagram Story, adding the caption “need to know the story behind pedro’s flames shirt.”

In response, other social media users commented speculating that, since so much of The Last of Us was filmed in and around Calgary, someone must have gifted him the shirt.

The Calgary Flames themselves were quick to notice Pascal’s outfit choice and added “Pedro Pascal, a man of excellent taste” to the Twitter thread.

We can’t help but hope that Pascal is a Flames fan, cheering along with the C of Red during the Battle of Alberta.

Despite the actor’s shirt, hockey wasn’t brought up on air during the 60-minute radio program. Instead, Pascal and Siu primarily stuck to discussing music and films.

The “Pedro’s Pick” playlist included songs such as “Come See About Me” by The Supremes, “Puro Teatro” by La Lupe, “Be My Baby” by The Ronettes, and “Purple Rain” by Prince, among others.

The Calgary Flames play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Thursday, May 26. The Flames currently face elimination from the series if they don’t pick up a win.

Hopefully Pascal’s shirt helps bring the team a little extra luck!