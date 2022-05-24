HBO's Alberta-shot "The Last of Us" is set to end filming early next month

Upcoming HBO series The Last of Us is in its final weeks of production, as the Alberta-shot series eyes up an early June finish to filming.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and is set to wrap on June 10, 2022, so we might be seeing more post-apocalyptic scenes around the province over the next few days as the crew finishes up filming.

The Last of Us is based on a 2013 video game of the same name and it follows the journey of Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting teenager Ellie across the post-apocalyptic United States. What starts as a small job becomes a difficult trek, as the pair travels across the US and must depend on each other for survival.

Filming of the series has been scattered throughout the province including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, Okotoks, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

The Last of Us is slated to be released on HBO and HBOMax sometime in 2023 and Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave.

Premier Jason Kenney announced last summer that the series is the largest film or television production in Canadian history. We love to see that for Alberta!

