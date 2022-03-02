This Sunday, YYCFoodTrucks will be having a food truck drive-thru event in support of Ukraine.

Several of Calgary’s best food trucks will be lined up in the overflow lot at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (who will also be sending money in support) on March 6, from 12 pm to 6 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Food Trucks (@yycfoodtrucks)

This fundraising event is an effort to support the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. A portion of the proceeds made at the one-day event will be donated to Canadian Red Cross.

The Canadian Red Cross will be matching all donations they receive up to $10 million until the 18th.

Visitors to this YYCFoodTrucks drive-thru event can expect the regular menus from the trucks we all know and love, but many of them will also be featuring inspired Ukrainian dishes to get into the spirit of the day.

Come hungry and come proudly to support a country in its desperate time of need.

The roster of trucks included in the event has yet to be announced, so stay tuned for details.

YYCFoodTrucks – Drive-Thru for Ukraine

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino – 3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary

When: Sunday, March 6, 12 pm to 6 pm