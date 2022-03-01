"The worst is behind us": Alberta lifts almost all of its COVID-19 restrictions

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday that the “worst of COVID is behind us,” as the province lifts almost all of its COVID-19 restrictions.

Over the weekend, Kenney announced that on March 1, the government would lift almost all remaining restrictions in the province, including limits on social gatherings, capacity limits for all large venues and entertainment venues, and indoor masking.

“It’s a great day for Alberta. After two years of on-again, off-again interruption to our lives, on-and-off masks, limiting our social circles, extraodianary government intervention in our lives, it has been two tough years,” said Kenney.

“We have finally turned a major corner in COVID-19. The worst of COVID is behind us, and it is no longer an open-ended threat to our lives and livelihoods.”

Early last month, the province decommissioned its COVID-19 vaccine passport system.

What restrictions are left?

COVID-specific continuing care measures

Mandatory isolation

On Monday, Alberta reported 1,435 new COVID-19 cases, with active infections continuing to rapidly decline.

The lifting of most restrictions in Alberta comes as provinces and territories across Canada shift their response to COVID-19. Starting today, restaurants and bars in Ontario will no longer require proof of vaccination.