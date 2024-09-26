Calgary’s annual celebration of pasta kicks off next month, and we’re so ready to get carb-loading.

Pasta La Feasta, an annual food festival now in its fifth year, kicks off on October 1 and runs throughout the month.

As part of the culinary event, 17 of Calgary’s top eateries will showcase their creativity with limited-edition pasta dishes for YYC’s diners.

This year’s theme, “Yes, Chef,” aims to blend nostalgia and innovation inspired by each participating chef’s traditions and personal memories. Comforting family recipes and classic dishes with a modern twist will showcase each chef’s skillset.

As for the best part, $3 from each Pasta La Feasta dish purchased will go to The Alex Community Food Centre and Community Kitchen.

“Each specialty pasta dish from participating restaurants not only nourishes bodies and minds but also strengthens the fabric of our community,” said Joy Bowen-Eyre, CEO of The Alex.

“Their support directly furthers The Alex’s mission to improve quality of life through accessible, integrated health, housing, and social services, helping us create a caring community where everyone is valued and has the opportunity to thrive.”

If you’re already drooling at the thought of all that pasta, here is a list of the participating restaurants and dishes to check out at Pasta La Feasta.

Annabelle’s Kitchen: Tortellini filled with prosciutto and Parmesan cream, brodo, and basil oil

Tortellini filled with prosciutto and Parmesan cream, brodo, and basil oil Brix and Barrell: Korean Carbonara with prawns, gochujang cream, bacon, asiago, onion, and penne

Korean Carbonara with prawns, gochujang cream, bacon, asiago, onion, and penne Charcut UD: Bucatini Bolognaise with ragu spiced with black pepper and coriander, served with bucatini pasta and pecorino

Bucatini Bolognaise with ragu spiced with black pepper and coriander, served with bucatini pasta and pecorino Cucina: Squid Game with anchovies, capers, squid, squid ink linguine, and a tomato medley

Squid Game with anchovies, capers, squid, squid ink linguine, and a tomato medley Deane House: Pork Ragu with Broek Acres slow-cooked Berkshire pork, handmade cavatelli, and house-made ricotta

Pork Ragu with Broek Acres slow-cooked Berkshire pork, handmade cavatelli, and house-made ricotta Donna Mac: Beef and Mushroom Ravioli with beef, prosciutto, mushroom, and garlic stuffed ravioli in a cream sauce

Beef and Mushroom Ravioli with beef, prosciutto, mushroom, and garlic stuffed ravioli in a cream sauce Flores & Pine: Cheese Spaetzle with gnocchetti tirolese with a side of winter flores and pine salad

Cheese Spaetzle with gnocchetti tirolese with a side of winter flores and pine salad Model Milk: Spaghetti a la Fideua with seafood, a lobster sauce base, lobster bones, tomato, paprika, and a hint of cumin

Spaghetti a la Fideua with seafood, a lobster sauce base, lobster bones, tomato, paprika, and a hint of cumin Our Daily Brett: Candied Onion Ricotta Agnoliotti with sage butter, toasted walnuts, and maple sugar

Candied Onion Ricotta Agnoliotti with sage butter, toasted walnuts, and maple sugar Park by Sidewalk: Vegetarian Pasta Salad with in-house made farfalle pasta, olive tapenade, feta, red pepper, and za’atar

Vegetarian Pasta Salad with in-house made farfalle pasta, olive tapenade, feta, red pepper, and za’atar Pat and Betty’s: Smoked Salmon & Spinach Mafaldine with spinach & fennel velouté, feta, and fresh dill

Smoked Salmon & Spinach Mafaldine with spinach & fennel velouté, feta, and fresh dill Primary Colours: Campfire Rock Crab Pasta – Smoked rock crab & Fogo Island shrimp, brown butter hazelnut cream sauce, hand-rolled linguine pasta, Edgar Farms peas, spruce

Campfire Rock Crab Pasta – Smoked rock crab & Fogo Island shrimp, brown butter hazelnut cream sauce, hand-rolled linguine pasta, Edgar Farms peas, spruce River Cafe: Beefatelli with and-rolled rye cavatelli, sauce tomate with beef fat roux, beef tendon crumb, and beef and fennel sausage

Beefatelli with and-rolled rye cavatelli, sauce tomate with beef fat roux, beef tendon crumb, and beef and fennel sausage Rouge: The Magnificent Chicken Ravioli with two chicken preparations, sage butter cream, and cured egg yolk

The Magnificent Chicken Ravioli with two chicken preparations, sage butter cream, and cured egg yolk Ten Foot Henry: Rotolo with spinach, ricotta, carrot and parsnip purée, olive and sundried tomato tapenade, and hazelnut

Rotolo with spinach, ricotta, carrot and parsnip purée, olive and sundried tomato tapenade, and hazelnut The Eden: Crozets de Savoie with caramelized shallots, Toulouse sausage, Tomme de Savoie, homemade pasta, garden onions, fresh-made pork sausage, and grandmother’s fresh mountain cows cheese

Crozets de Savoie with caramelized shallots, Toulouse sausage, Tomme de Savoie, homemade pasta, garden onions, fresh-made pork sausage, and grandmother’s fresh mountain cows cheese Villa Firenze: Seafood Culurgiones with handmade saffron pasta filled with a rich blend of prawns, lobster, crab, and mussels, served in a creamy rose sauce with a touch of Parmesan and basil

When: October 1 to 31, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Calgary