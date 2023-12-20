Chick-fil-A is coming back to Calgary: Here's where it'll be

It might be closed on Sunday, but Chick-fil-A will soon be open in Calgary.

The American fast-food chain is set to make its return to this city, years after its first and only location at Calgary International Airport (YYC) location closed down.

And now, we know where the new Calgary Chick-fil-A will be: in the East Hills Shopping Centre at 75 East Hills Boulevard Southeast. And we’ve got a pretty good idea of what it’ll look like.

The new Calgary restaurant is part of the Georgia-based chicken joint’s massive expansion into Canada, where it’ll be expanding to 20 new locations across the country by 2025.

That was announced in October 2022, and details were sparse, but a development proposal for the restaurant’s return is in the works with the City of Calgary and was submitted on November 6.

The Calgary outpost will be 4,367 sq ft and includes a drive-thru, according to the development proposal application.

That application is still under review by the City and was submitted by RioCan Management along with Zeidler Architecture, who will likely be behind the building of the project.

There’s still no word as to when construction will begin, but with the application in process, it looks like the October 2025 timeline is achievable.