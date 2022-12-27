PAPI: Tequila and margarita dance club opens this week in Calgary
PAPI, a new tequila and margarita dance club concept, is opening in Calgary this week.
The team is promising a one-of-a-kind experience. The location and exact opening date was a mystery for a long time, but we now know it all. The grand opening will be on Friday, December 30 at 630 – 8th Avenue SW.
YYC could use another spot to enjoy the nightlife, and this idea is promising. Calgary has a number of great bars and clubs to dance the night away, and it sounds like this is going to be a popular one.
The menu will focus on margaritas and all things tequila. The vibe will capture an old-school discotheque and casa tequila spot. The taqueria is downstairs, with the feeling of secrecy and a place to escape for some food between songs.
There will be a variety of atmospheres and concepts that work together to create a (hopefully) unforgettable experience in Calgary. The space will even feature a “miraculous ambience and lighting illustration” which sounds very intriguing.
There have been some sad closures in YYC lately, and this is news that we’re excited to hear.
