Calgary loves its pop-up bars, and Paper Planes is an exciting new concept here for this weekend only.

Paper Planes YYC pop-up for cocktails and bites will be operating out of the upstairs at Pubblico Italian Kitchen on February 18 to 20.

This limited-time-only cocktail bar starts tomorrow for food, cocktails, wine, and beer.

This casual space with upscale dishes has a completely affordable menu, with all food items selling for just $10. The Chicken Tendies sound like something for the kids, but they’re also made with karaage thighs and yuzu kosho aioli.

Fried pierogies, tuna tostada, and al pastor are just a few of the dishes made with fresh and original ingredients you might not normally try. The War Rations is a spam fried rice arancini with roasted pineapple and charred scallion aioli.

It isn’t just the food that’s cheap either. The crafted cocktails, whether from the big ones, the new school, or the old school menu, all sell for just $13.

Not in the mood for an alcoholic cocktail?

Paper Planes will be unpretentiously offering Mountain Dew and White Gatorade at no charge. If that’s not unfussy…

Unfussy and fun, this cocktail bar will also be offering a pop-up for brunch lovers. February 20 from 12 pm to 3 pm will be a drag brunch, serving delicious pound cakes and offering $25 bottles of bubbles with bottomless OJ.

This rad new cocktail bar will hopefully return to Calgary, but for now, this weekend is all we have.

Don’t miss out!

Paper Planes YYC

Address: Pubblico Italian Kitchen – 2018 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

