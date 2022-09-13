Pacific Poke is offering buy-one-get-one FREE bowls on September 28
Sep 13 2022, 7:03 pm
And the fire foodie deals just keep on coming! Popular West Coast poke chain Pacific Poke has revealed it’s offering a buy-one-get-one-free promo in honour of International Poke Day.
On September 28, folks can head into the Calgary location to enjoy this steal of a deal.
Pacific Poke Calgary is located at 3554 Garrison Gate SW for anyone who wants to treat themselves to a free bowl.
This promo is valid in-store for one day only. On the same day, Pacific Poke will also be collecting donations for The Ocean Cleanup.
Pacific Poke Calgary
Phone: 587-864-9299