FoodCheap EatsRestaurants & BarsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Pacific Poke is offering buy-one-get-one FREE bowls on September 28

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Sep 13 2022, 7:03 pm
Pacific Poke is offering buy-one-get-one FREE bowls on September 28
Leila Kwok

And the fire foodie deals just keep on coming! Popular West Coast poke chain Pacific Poke has revealed it’s offering a buy-one-get-one-free promo in honour of International Poke Day.

On September 28, folks can head into the Calgary location to enjoy this steal of a deal.

Pacific Poke Calgary is located at 3554 Garrison Gate SW for anyone who wants to treat themselves to a free bowl.

This promo is valid in-store for one day only. On the same day, Pacific Poke will also be collecting donations for The Ocean Cleanup.

Pacific Poke Calgary

Address: 3554 Garrison Gate SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-864-9299

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Cheap Eats
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.