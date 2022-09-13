And the fire foodie deals just keep on coming! Popular West Coast poke chain Pacific Poke has revealed it’s offering a buy-one-get-one-free promo in honour of International Poke Day.

On September 28, folks can head into the Calgary location to enjoy this steal of a deal.

Pacific Poke Calgary is located at 3554 Garrison Gate SW for anyone who wants to treat themselves to a free bowl.

This promo is valid in-store for one day only. On the same day, Pacific Poke will also be collecting donations for The Ocean Cleanup.

Pacific Poke Calgary

Address: 3554 Garrison Gate SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-864-9299