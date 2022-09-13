FoodCheap EatsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Get a pizza for half price at Domino's this week

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
Sep 13 2022, 6:13 pm
Get a pizza for half price at Domino's this week
@dominoscanada/Instagram

It’s only Tuesday, but this week is already looking up: you can get super cheap pizzas every day this week.

Domino’s Pizza Canada is offering 50% off on all pizzas – yes, all of them – from now to September 18.

The deal applies to online orders only and will apply to all menu prices.

Whether you opt for Hawaiian, chicken bacon ranch, or classic pepperoni, your pie will be discounted half off at checkout.

The deal doesn’t apply to drinks or sides but does give you an excuse to eat pizza more than once this week.

The Domino’s deal is valid at locations across the country.

Sep 13 2022, 6:13 pm
