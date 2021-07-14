Here’s some more exciting food news for Calgarians. In January, we told you that YYC would be one of the next Canadian cities to get a location of the uber-popular Japanese chain, Pablo Cheese Tart, and it’s almost time for it to open.

The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes, and it’s set to open at 602 16 Avenue NW in Calgary.

Pablo’s currently offers its signature freshly baked cheese tarts out of three Canadian locations in Hamilton, Toronto, and Edmonton, with several BC locations on the way.

This brand, known for its classic tarts made with a creamy filling, crunchy crust and topped with glazed apricot jam, typically offers a full roster of delicious pastries and drinks to customers from its locations.

From the classic apricot option to matcha, chocolate, or the purple Okinawa benii, there will surely be something here to strike your fancy once it opens.

Pablo Cheese Tart teased that its Calgary location was “coming sooner than you might think,” signalling delicious treats are in our near future.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

Pablo Cheese Tart

Address: 602 16 Avenue NW, Calgary