The grand opening of this Calgary park is a must this December (PHOTOS)

Pack your skates because a brand new park is coming to the heart of Calgary’s University District (U/D) on December 4, and it’s going to be a must-visit spot this winter.

Central Commons Park is a three-acre, four-season oasis that will be open year-round and feature unique seasonal amenities including an ice skating rink, a staging area for concerts, picnic areas with tables and BBQ stations, fire features, and several patio spaces perfect for your next outdoor gathering.

There’s going to be a big celebration to mark the occasion — so get ready for a fun-filled day.

The grand opening event will include exciting entertainment throughout the park, including live music, an ice performance show, a market, and so much more.

Guests can also warm up with a complimentary hot cup of apple cider as they check out the new park.

The U/D Night Market – Holiday Edition, in partnership with MarketSpot, will also be taking place in the park from 1 pm to 5 pm, alongside the opening celebrations. With a variety of local vendors to browse through, this is a fantastic opportunity to jumpstart your holiday shopping and pick up some unique gifts.

After taking in everything the park has to offer, why not head out to see the trendy area surrounding the park? U/D is an ideal location for a wholesome winter day out with friends, so start by grabbing a coffee at Monogram Coffee and head out to see what’s around.

There’s a variety of food options in the area as well, including a brand-new Mcdonald’s — with a unique, walk-up window — and iconic dishes served at Borough Bar + Grill’s restaurant, bar, or walk-in patisserie.

As a growing development, U/D is anticipating the opening of many new retailers including Fuwa Fuwa, one of the largest soufflé Japanese pancake and dessert cafés in North America, which serves up some of the most delicious and fluffy cakes around.

You can also browse Retail Main Street, take in a movie at Cineplex VIP Cinemas, or treat yourself to a pamper session at Curious, a local hair, skin, and body salon.

To finish your day, head over to Market Wines, where you’ll find a wide selection of crisp whites, full-bodied reds, Prosecco, Rosé and more.

When: December 4

Time: 1 pm to 5 pm — ice skating is open at 2:30 pm, following exciting grand opening activities

Where: Central Commons Park, University District, 4019 University Avenue NW