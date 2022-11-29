You can soon check out dazzling decorated trees in the Rockies

The mountain parks are getting into the holiday spirit as the Festival of Trees gets started this weekend in Canmore.

The festival starts Friday, December 2, and runs all month with different events for the whole family to check out.

The Rotary Festival of Trees is a community-based holiday celebration in Canmore with decorated trees, wreaths, and activities to enjoy at the Malcolm Hotel.

The main attraction is the magical forest of trees and wreaths that you can wander through in the Malcolm Hotel all month long.

Next week, there is The Spirits of Christmas Tasting Experience where you can taste a selection of wines, whiskeys, spirits, and craft beers with some delicious food. There is also a Kids’ Holiday Extravaganza with games and goodies all day. Online registration is required to attend this event on Sunday, December 11.

If there is a Christmas festival in the mountains, there is no way Santa is missing out. You can have breakfast with Santa on Sunday, December 18 from 10 am to 12 pm. There will be a delicious buffet breakfast with live entertainment, dancing, and, of course, a chance to get your picture taken with Santa.

When: December 2 to 31

Time: Varies by event/activity

Where: The Malcolm Hotel (321 Spring Creek Drive, Canmore)

Tickets: Varies by event/activity