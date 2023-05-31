This hidden-gem Calgary park is the perfect spot to escape city life (PHOTOS)

There are a number of reasons why you might want to escape the city for a bit and we’ve found the perfect Calgary park to do just that.

Griffith Woods Park is in the far southwest part of Calgary and it provides a calm feeling that is tough to get in the city.

Located at 45 Discovery Ridge Link SW on the banks of the Elbow River, you don’t have to go too far in before you are completely surrounded by nature in the best way.

It is a remarkable transition considering the stunning houses that sit along the road to the park.

There are plenty of different paths in the park so you can have a number of unique trips and see something new every time.

All the paths are level and easy to walk for all ages. There are some spots to get close to the water, making it fun for kids and your fur babies.

There is a playground, a basketball court, and a soccer area, so you can make a full day out of your trip.

For bird lovers, the city says, “It is one of the best places in the city to see species such as Northern Flickers, Red-breasted Nuthatches, and Gray Jays that frequent this habitat.”

You may also catch a sight of a moose or some deer in the area. And if you find yourself needing a few breaks or just want to grab a better view of all the beautiful nature surrounding you, there are several benches along all of the well-marked paths.

Once you are fully immersed in the park, it feels less like a 20-minute drive from downtown Calgary and more so like a nature walk in Banff or Canmore.