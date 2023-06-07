So hot right now: Calgary is under a heat warning with temperatures close to 30°C

It has been a hot spring for Calgary, and temperatures expected over the coming days have sparked a heat warning to be issued for the city.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has put out a warning for much of southern Alberta, including Calgary, with YYC set to get close to 30°C today.

Overnight lows over the next few days are also set to hover above the 14°C range, providing little chance of a cool-down before daytime heat returns.

If today’s temperature goes higher than the forecasted 29°C, it could be record-breaking. The highest temperature we’ve had in Calgary on June 7 is 33°C.

It’s expected to get HOT in Calgary this week. The ECCC is forecasting the heat to stick around with highs all in the 25°C range, while the lows don’t hit below 14°C until Sunday night.

Of course, staying hydrated is key, so drink lots of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated drinks.

ECCC reminds you not to leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

To be safe, make sure you watch for signs of heatstroke or heat exhaustion, like high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness. Pay close attention to people that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat like infants, children, seniors, and people with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.

Things have been hot and dry in the area for some time now, with fires popping up around Southern Alberta.