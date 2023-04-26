Our Daily Brett Market & Cafe is one of the hippest food spots in Calgary.

Is it one of the best brunch menus in the city? Yes, and it’s well-known for it. But it’s so much more than that. It’s also a fabulous cafe and interesting market space with walls of local products and goods. At night, it becomes an intimate dining space with an entirely different menu.

More than that, it often transforms into a unique pop-up or live DJ space, making it one of the best-kept secrets in town. It might be because it’s up on the Bankview hill, but it’s well worth the very short trip to check this place out.

It’s hands-down one of the coolest and best dining experiences in YYC.

Dished recently had the opportunity to check out the Bankview restaurant and try out a few of the popular dishes.

We started with a couple of drinks from the bar: the Nueva Sour, made with mezcal and a red wine float, and the Myah’s Milk Punch, which is a drink made with natural red wine, clarified whole milk, lemon, and a continuously rotating flavour of black tea and spirits.

For smaller share plates, we ordered assorted pickles, Gordal olives, and kettle chips with a house-made aioli.

We also tried the wonderfully balanced endive salad (grapefruit supremes, brown butter vinaigrette, candied hazelnuts, manchego, and fresh herbs), the gnocchi pomodoro (roasted pomodoro sauce, manchego, and salt-cured anchovies), fried halloumi (green goddess dressing and lemon), and the beet and ricotta salad (pickled grapes, toasted peanuts, and smoked mustard vinaigrette).

The best starter we had was the skewered Moroccan chicken thighs marinated in a top-shelf spice blend and served with preserved lemon honey, aioli, and pickles. The chicken was perfectly cooked, the sauce was perfectly tangy, and the pickles and aioli created the ideal combo of acidity and creaminess.

We had ordered two larger dishes and both were some of the best we’ve had in the city. One was a classic you’ll find on most menus and the other was something very original — the market burger and the braised beef agrodolce.

The burger was one of the best we’ve had in the city, dressed with pickles, greens, aioli, and smoked paprika ketchup on a potato bun. It’s your choice whether you’d rather have the Sel de Provence fries or a green salad. It was incredible.

As for the braised beef agrodolce, it was really one of the best things we’ve tried so far this year.

Agrodolce is a sticky, tart-sweet condiment that was used so brilliantly here that it’s a wonder why we don’t see it more often on menus and in dishes. The beef used was Regina’s Fine Meats beef chuck and it was pull-apart tender with a fork. It came on a bed of polenta that went perfectly with the rich protein.

The food was great, the cocktails were inventive, and the vibe was intimate but busy. We went for dinner and we can’t recommend it enough, but choosing brunch instead, or even just a quick Americano, is a great plan as well.

Any time of the day, if you’re after a spot as delicious as it is interesting, then this is the place for you.

Our Daily Brett Market & Cafe

Address: 1507 29th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram