The Oracle Lounge & Bar, “Calgary’s newest upscale nightspot,” is opening next month.

Located downtown, just off the river, this classy lounge and bar aims to be a classy spot, but still one of the best in YYC to dance the night away.

Details are still shrouded in secrecy, but Dished was able to get some great first looks at the space that will certainly be a place for bottle service, dancing, and socializing.

The soft launch for this exciting new addition to YYC’s party scene will be on September 1, with the grand opening weekend happening from September 2 to 4.

Stay tuned for updates on further details regarding the exact location and opening of this exciting new late-night spot.

If you’re planning ahead to visit this new spot with a larger group to celebrate, the team is already taking bookings.

In a recent Instagram post, the Oracle stated that this would be “Something NEW, FRESH and EXCITING,” for Calgary.

We can’t wait to see for ourselves what this place is all about.

Oracle Lounge & Bar

Instagram