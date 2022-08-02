Shokunin is a Japanese izakaya-style restaurant located in Calgary’s bustling Mission district.

Alberta-born chef Darren MacLean leads the kitchen there, with a dinner menu featuring a range of small plates that have been designed to be sampled and shared, like the Spicy Maki Tempura, Braised Beef Tongue Gyoza, or Octopus Fritters.

Chef MacLean won’t be the only one heating up the kitchen at the award-winning restaurant on Friday, August 5.

Chef Alberto Landgraf from Brazil’s Oteque restaurant will be collaborating with Shokunin and cooking in person, with a few select features and pairings in addition to the regular menu.

Alberto Landgraf is one of the most influential chefs in Brazil, especially since claiming the 47th spot on the World’s 50 Best Chefs list.

Typically creating naturalistic Brazilian dishes, Chef Landgraf and his team at Oteque use the greatest ingredients available in a minimalist way, plating balanced dishes with striking flavours.

This is an exciting new cultural chef exchange in collaboration with SAIT.

You won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to have one of the best chefs on the planet cook food for you on Friday.

