Wing’n is a popular Canadian chain restaurant, and it’s opening an express spot in Calgary.

Located at 1126 Kensington Road NW, this new joint will offer burgers, fries, snacks, pub-style entrees, and more than 50 unique flavours of chicken wings.

The grand opening is happening on Wednesday, August 9.

The menu includes seven kinds of fries, four poutines, and four onion rings. There are also plenty of burgers, sandwiches, and snacks, like coconut shrimp and mozzarella sticks.

The entire menu is great, but it’s the wings that keep putting this place on the map.

Available in dusted, boneless, or non-breaded, there are more options than you’ll know what to do with. Named after aviation terms, like the Bandit (ranch and BBQ) or the Bogey (mesquite and dill), ordering is also fun.

If you’re feeling brave, go for the tasty but extremely spicy Mighty Fragon wing tossed in a teriyaki and house-made “kamikaze” sauce.

Sweet or spicy, you’ll want to check out this new grab-and-go chicken wing restaurant when it opens.

Stay tuned for all announcements!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wing’n it (@wingnitrestaurants)

Wing’n it Calgary

Address: 1126 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Instagram