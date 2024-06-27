It’s hard to believe we’ve made it to the end of June, and the much-anticipated Canada Day long weekend is finally just around the corner.

For anyone looking for ways to celebrate, there are some awesome events happening around Calgary over the long weekend.

If you have some big parties planned or are hoping to enjoy some local recreation, make sure they’re open before you hit the road!

City of Calgary Services

City of Calgary landfills will be open on July 1.

On-street parking is free on Canada Day as well as free parking in all Calgary Parking parkades except for the Arts Commons Parkade (Lot 24). Holiday rates will be in effect at Calgary Parking surface lots.

The City is encouraging residents to use public transit or carpool down to the festivities because parking will be limited.

Road Closures

Some roads will be closed around Calgary on Canada Day. If you’re planning your commute, you might want to avoid these routes between 6 am and midnight on July 1.

8th Avenue SE from 4th Street SE to 6th Street SE

6th Street SE from 9th Avenue SE to 8th Avenue SE

5th Street SE from 9th Avenue SE to 7th Avenue SE

Calgary Public Library

Most library locations are closed around Calgary on Canada Day. If you can’t wait to grab a new read over the long weekend, you can visit the Central Library on July 1 between noon and 5 pm.

Canada Post

Canada Post will be closed on Monday, July 1, according to their website. There will be no collection or delivery of mail on that day.

Malls

CF Chinook Centre (open 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, July 1)

CF Market Mall (open 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, July 1)

The CORE Shopping Centre (open noon to 5 pm on Monday, July 1)

Southcentre Mall (open 11 am to 6 pm on Monday, July 1)

Leisure Centres

Southland Leisure Centre will be closed on Monday, July 1.

Village Square Leisure will be closed on Monday, July 1.

Movie Theatres

Cineplex Entertainment, Landmark Cinemas, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas all have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy theatre seat on Monday, July 1.

Each Cineplex Theatre opens 30 minutes before its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes before the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre showtimes, you can visit Cineplex’s website, Landmark Cinemas’ website, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas’ site.

Where:

Canyon Meadows Cinemas (#110 13226 Macleod Trail S, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills (205 East Hills Boulevard SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP (19683 Seton Crescent SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas (91 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas (#200 Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas (#400 2555 32nd Street NE, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas (165 Stewart Green SW, Calgary)

Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District (#250 3953 University Avenue NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas Country Hills (#300 388 Country Hills Boulevard NE, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 5 Calgary Market Mall (#150 3412 49th Street NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 10 Shawnessy (#100 16061 Macleod Trail, Calgary)

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)

SilverCity CrossIron Mills and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre (261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Calgary)

Grocery and Liquor Stores

Grocery and liquor stores across the city are generally open for the July long weekend; however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.