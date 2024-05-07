Here's what's open and closed in Calgary this May long weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s hard to believe we’re already a week into May, and the much-anticipated long weekend is finally just around the corner.

This year, Victoria Day falls on May 20, and many stores and services will be closed for the day or operating on adjusted hours.

If you have some big parties planned or are hoping to enjoy some local recreation, make sure they’re open before you hit the road!

Calgary Public Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary)

Library locations across Calgary will be closed all day on Victoria Day.

Grocery and liquor stores

Grocery and liquor stores across the city are generally open for the May long weekend; however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.

Canada Post

Canada Post will be closed on Monday, May 20, according to their website. There will be no collection or delivery of mail on that day.

Malls

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment, Landmark Cinemas, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas all have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy theatre seat on Monday, May 20.

Each Cineplex Theatre opens 30 minutes before its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes before the day’s first showtime. For your closest movie theatre showtimes, you can visit Cineplex’s website, Landmark Cinemas’ website, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas’ site.

Where:

Canyon Meadows Cinemas (#110 13226 Macleod Trail S, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills (205 East Hills Boulevard SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP (19683 Seton Crescent SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas (91 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary)

Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas (91 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary) Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas (#200 Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary)

Claire Market Cinemas (#200 Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary) Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas (#400 2555 32nd Street NE, Calgary)

Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas (#400 2555 32nd Street NE, Calgary) Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas (165 Stewart Green SW, Calgary)

Westhills Cinemas (165 Stewart Green SW, Calgary) Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District (#250 3953 University Avenue NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas Country Hills (#300 388 Country Hills Boulevard NE, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 5 Calgary Market Mall (#150 3412 49th Street NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 10 Shawnessy (#100 16061 Macleod Trail, Calgary)

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)

Chinook (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary) SilverCity CrossIron Mills and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre (261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Calgary) Leisure centres

Southland Leisure Centre will be closed on Monday, May 20.

Village Square Leisure will be closed on Monday, May 20

Attractions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

There are a ton of fun places to visit over the holiday long weekend. Try visiting the zoo and meeting their two new polar bears (if you haven’t already), Telus Spark, which will operate under normal hours on Monday, or Heritage Park. This year, you can even catch a special Victoria Day Tea at Heritage Park!

With files from Peter Klein