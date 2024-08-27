It’s hard to believe we’re almost at the end of summer, and the much-anticipated Labour Day long weekend is finally just around the corner.

If you have some big parties planned or are hoping to enjoy some local recreation in Calgary, make sure they’re open before you hit the road!

We’ve got you covered with a list of some of the city’s most popular spots and whether or not you’ll be able to visit them on Labour Day.

Calgary Public Library

Library locations are closed around Calgary on Labour Day. If you can’t wait to grab a new read over the long weekend, you can visit their website here to view weekend hours for each location.

Canada Post

According to their website, Canada Post will be closed on Monday, September 2. Mail will not be collected or delivered on that day.

Leisure Centres

Both Southland and Village Square Leisure Centre will be open on Monday, September 2.

Movie Theatres

Cineplex Entertainment, Landmark Cinemas, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas will all be open on Monday, September 2, for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy theatre seat.

Each Cineplex Theatre opens 30 minutes before its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes before the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre showtimes, you can visit Cineplex’s website, Landmark Cinemas’ website, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas’ site.

Where:

Canyon Meadows Cinemas (#110 13226 Macleod Trail S, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills (205 East Hills Boulevard SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP (19683 Seton Crescent SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas (91 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas (#200 Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas (#400 2555 32nd Street NE, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas (165 Stewart Green SW, Calgary)

Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District (#250 3953 University Avenue NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas Country Hills (#300 388 Country Hills Boulevard NE, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 5 Calgary Market Mall (#150 3412 49th Street NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 10 Shawnessy (#100 16061 Macleod Trail, Calgary)

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)

SilverCity CrossIron Mills and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre (261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Calgary

Grocery stores

Grocery and liquor stores across the city are generally open for the Labour Day long weekend; however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.

Calgary Co-op

Costco

IGA

No Frills

Real Canadian Superstore

Safeway

Save-On-Foods

Shopper’s Drug Mart

Sobeys

Walmart

Ace Liquor Discounter

Co-op Wine Spirits Beer

Crowfoot Wine & Spirits

Liquor Depot

Sobeys Liquor

Willow Park Wines & Spirits

Malls

CF Chinook Centre (open 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, September 2)

CF Market Mall (open 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, September 2)

The CORE Shopping Centre (open noon to 5 pm on Monday, September 2)

CrossIron Mills (open 10 am to 9 pm on Monday, September 2)

Southcentre Mall (open 11 am to 6 pm on Monday, September 2)

Attractions

There are a ton of fun places to visit over the holiday long weekend. Try visiting the zoo and maybe book a Safari Brunch, Telus Spark, which will operate under normal hours on Monday, or Heritage Park.