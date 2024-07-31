What's open and closed in Calgary this Heritage Day long weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s set to be a HOT Heritage Day long weekend in Calgary and whether you plan on spending it outside soaking up the sun or inside reading a book, there are some closures around the city to watch for.

There will also be a lot of spots open around the city so check out this list we’ve compiled to get some ideas for places to visit and make sure your weekend plans run smoothly.

Calgary Public Library

The Calgary Public Library will be operating under its standard weekend hours on Saturday and Sunday, but all locations will be closed for Heritage Day on Monday. If you’re hoping to spend the long weekend relaxing with a new read, you’ll want to stop by between 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday or noon to 5 pm on Sunday.

Post Offices

Canada Post will be closed on the holiday Monday.

Malls

Chinook Mall (open 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, August 5)

Market Mall (open 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, August 5)

Southcentre Mall (open 11 am to 6 pm on Monday, August 5)

The CORE Shopping Centre (noon to 5 pm on Monday, August 5)

City of Calgary

The holiday weekend will bring some changes to City of Calgary services. If you’re driving to any events this weekend, you’ll be happy to hear there is no payment required for on-street parking on Heritage Day!

Calgary Parking parkades and surface lots will offer weekend rates. Trains will also operate as usual. The Contact Centre and Impound Lot will be closed on Monday.

Landfills will be open most days except for the Spyhill and Shepard locations on Sunday. You can find more detailed hours here.

Leisure Centres

Southland Leisure Centre, Village Square Leisure Centre, Shouldice Aquatic Centre, Killarney Aquatic & Recreation centre will all be closed on the holiday Monday.

Other attractions

There are so many popular local attractions to choose from that will be open for regular hours this weekend.

If you haven’t made your weekend plans yet, consider checking out Heritage Park, Calaway Park, the Calgary Zoo, Telus Spark, or the Hangar Flight Museum which are all open for their regular working hours!