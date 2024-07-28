8 fantastic things to do in Calgary this week: July 29 to August 2

It’s the last few days of July and there are so many ways to celebrate this week in Calgary if you’re looking for something to do!

From the return of Taste of Calgary to a fun international concert coming to the Saddledome, there’s so much to get excited about in Calgary this week.

Kensington Night Market

What: The Kensington Night Market is back for its fifth year! If you’re looking for another spot to grab some local merch and a tasty snack. Tickets are running low, so make sure to register (for free) ASAP!

When: Every Thursday from 4:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: 1209 Kensington Close NW

Tickets: FREE but make sure to register here

Billy Idol in concert

What: Catch this Irish superstore at the Dome at the end of the week!

When: August 2 at 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Price: Starting at $75.03 and can be purchased online here

Taste of Calgary

What: The Taste of Calgary, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is making its exciting return to the city this summer. The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place from August 1 to 5, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YYC has to offer all in one place.

When: August 1 to 5

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8 Street SW

Tickets: Admission is free, and food is purchased using tickets

Fringe Fest

What: Fringe festivals are popular across the world and are an opportunity for artists at all stages of their careers to share their stories. Alberta is home to the second largest fringe festival in North America in Edmonton, but Calgary’s festival is a beloved summer event.

When: August 2 to August 10

Where: Various locations around the city; view the full list of performances and locations here

Price: Ranging from pay-what-you-can to festival memberships and can be purchased here

Friends mash-up dinner theatre

What: What’s better than friends? Friends with Ace Ventura (and a tasty dinner) thrown in the mix! The show description reads: “Once upon a time in a long-ago age called the 1990’s there were six Friends. They lived, they laughed, and they cried as they frolicked in their far-off kingdom of New York City. We, the people of the world, sat witness weekly to all their antics, all their hijinks, all their stories… except one!”

When: June 8 to August 10

Where: Jubilation Dinner Theatre – 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets are $44.95 for children and $75.95 for adults and can be purchased here

Catch Little Women at Rosebud

What: Catch one of North America’s most classic novels, Little Women, on the stage this weekend at Rosebud Theatre. It’s a full date night out, complete with a buffet, in a cute rural town just outside of Calgary.

When: June 7 to August 31, Wednesday through Saturday

Where: Rosebud Opera House – 202 Martin Avenue, Rosebud

Price: Ranging from $68 to $96 and can be purchased here

Disney Immersive Experience

What: Calling all Disney fans: a magical immersive experience can be found in the centre of Calgary. Stampede might be over, but there’s still excitement on the grounds. There are so many unique and interactive ways to experience your favourite animated films. Check out our article all about it here.

When: June 12 to August 18

Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE

Price: Tickets range in price from $34 to $55 and can be purchased here

Go for a river float

Going on a river float is one of the signs that summer has arrived in Calgary, and, lucky for us, there are plenty of places near the city where we can do just that. It’s the perfect free thing to do in Calgary when it gets hot! Whether it’s your first time and you’re looking to discover which rivers you can float on nearby or you’re a seasoned floater looking for a new spot, we’ve got you covered with a list of the best rivers here.