We’re taking all the deals we can get these days, and there’s an awesome one being offered at a Calgary movie theatre every month!

Canyon Meadows Cinemas is now fully licensed, so you can enjoy your favourite drinks while kicking back and watching a movie on the big screen.

If your budget is a little tight, you’ll definitely want to plan a night out for their Adult Night Special. Every third Wednesday of the month, the theatre is offering a small popcorn with your choice of any alcoholic beverage and a movie ticket for a total of $15.

There are tons of movies to choose from, and some you might not find anywhere else. From oldies to new releases, you can see what’s playing here.

Movies are always reasonably priced at $5 for every show, so whether you’re heading out for date night or looking for an affordable outing with the kids, don’t sleep on these cheap movie deals!

If you’re looking for another unique spot to catch a movie, there’s even a vintage-inspired theatre on the historic grounds at The Confluence you can visit. For $12, you’ll get a movie ticket and popcorn.