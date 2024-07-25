EventsConcerts

7 concerts we can't wait to see in Calgary this August

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jul 25 2024, 3:54 pm
7 concerts we can't wait to see in Calgary this August
@hozier/Instagram | @marilynmanson/Instagram

No matter the genre of music you love, you’re bound to find a concert to get excited about with some big acts coming to Calgary in August.

Whether you enjoy the poetic stylings of Hozier or musicians with a little more edge, there will be so many iconic bangers playing around the city next month.

From Billy Idol to Marilyn Manson, here are some of the biggest acts coming to Calgary next month that you need to add to your calendar!

Billy Idol

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Billy Idol (@billyidol)

When: August 2 at 8 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Price: Starting at $75.03 and can be purchased online here

Tyler Childers

When: August 6 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Price: Starting at $401.80 and can be purchased online here

Nazareth

When: August 9 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: General admission is $72.10 and can be purchased online here

Lamb of God

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lamb of God (@lambofgod)

When: August 15 at 6 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Price: Standard admission is $80.75 and can be purchased online here

Blue Rodeo

When: August 8 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: Tickets start at $117 and can be purchased online here

Hozier

When: August 23 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Price: Starting at $269 and can be purchased online here

Marilyn Manson

When: August 24 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: General admission is $110 and can be purchased online here

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop