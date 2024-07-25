7 concerts we can't wait to see in Calgary this August

No matter the genre of music you love, you’re bound to find a concert to get excited about with some big acts coming to Calgary in August.
Whether you enjoy the poetic stylings of Hozier or musicians with a little more edge, there will be so many iconic bangers playing around the city next month.
From Billy Idol to Marilyn Manson, here are some of the biggest acts coming to Calgary next month that you need to add to your calendar!
Billy Idol
When: August 2 at 8 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Price: Starting at $75.03 and can be purchased online here
Tyler Childers
When: August 6 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Price: Starting at $401.80 and can be purchased online here
Nazareth
When: August 9 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: General admission is $72.10 and can be purchased online here
Lamb of God
When: August 15 at 6 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Price: Standard admission is $80.75 and can be purchased online here
Blue Rodeo
When: August 8 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: Tickets start at $117 and can be purchased online here
Hozier
When: August 23 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Price: Starting at $269 and can be purchased online here
Marilyn Manson
When: August 24 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: General admission is $110 and can be purchased online here