7 concerts we can't wait to see in Calgary this August

No matter the genre of music you love, you’re bound to find a concert to get excited about with some big acts coming to Calgary in August.

Whether you enjoy the poetic stylings of Hozier or musicians with a little more edge, there will be so many iconic bangers playing around the city next month.

From Billy Idol to Marilyn Manson, here are some of the biggest acts coming to Calgary next month that you need to add to your calendar!

Billy Idol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Idol (@billyidol)

When: August 2 at 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Price: Starting at $75.03 and can be purchased online here

Tyler Childers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Childers (@timmytychilders)

When: August 6 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Price: Starting at $401.80 and can be purchased online here

Nazareth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie and Eddie from ROX Alive (@carrieannegrove)

When: August 9 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Price: General admission is $72.10 and can be purchased online here

Lamb of God

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamb of God (@lambofgod)

When: August 15 at 6 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Price: Standard admission is $80.75 and can be purchased online here

Blue Rodeo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Rodeo (@bluerodeoofficial)

When: August 8 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Price: Tickets start at $117 and can be purchased online here

Hozier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Hozier-Byrne (@hozier)

When: August 23 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Price: Starting at $269 and can be purchased online here

Marilyn Manson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson)

When: August 24 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Price: General admission is $110 and can be purchased online here