OPA! of Greece is opening a new Calgary location this week

Calgary-founded chain OPA! of Greece is set to open a new location in the city this week.

OPA! of Greece is opening a new outpost in Calgary’s Legacy neighbourhood at Township Shopping Centre on April 26, which will be the chain’s 28th location in the city.

The Canadian-Greek quick service restaurant is known for platters, souvlaki, pita wraps, and more.

“We are excited to be opening OPA!’s twenty-eighth location in Calgary in the Legacy community,” shared Abhi Chauhan, director of operations.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing growth of the OPA! brand in the Alberta market and are looking forward to serving up fresh, high-quality food with a great customer experience – exactly what the OPA! brand was built on.”

To celebrate opening day, Calgarians will be able to enjoy a special deal with chicken souvlaki and Greek salad for just $5. The offer will on between 11 am and 3 pm.

Diners will also be able to win gift cards, free meals, and other prizes during grand opening day.

While the chain was founded in Calgary, OPA! now has 113 locations across Canada.

Address: 850 – 80 Longview Common SE, Calgary

