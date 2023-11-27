Take a look inside Calgary's new GIANT Dollarama store

We just checked out Calgary’s new MASSIVE Dollarama store, which did not disappoint.

It really is as big inside as it looks from the outside, and the shelves are stuffed with awesome new stock, from necessities to brand-name items and gift options.

We picked up some great finds without breaking the bank!

What stands out the most at first glance is the sweeping high shelves, all perfectly organized into full sections of stationary, food, bathroom essentials, beauty, and so much more.

The party section rivals other big stores that specialize in party supplies at competitive prices.

The pet section and toy section also deserve honourable mentions. With prices skyrocketing these days, it’s important that many Calgarians find affordable options to care for their furry friends, and this is the place to go if you’re on a budget.

The toy section is stuffed with brand-name items like Hot Wheels, Bey Blades and even collector items like Pokemon, Magic The Gathering and hockey cards.

The knock-off brands also have some really solid options if you’re not wanting to splurge on favourites like Barbie or Mechanico.

There are also some cheap trendy finds like a fill light — perfect for social media filming and a huge selection of mini reflective disco balls.

We even found a huge selection of pop, including Pepsi’s new branding!

We also found some great essential options, like glass food storage containers for $4.00.

There are a lot of grocery options as well; we found a big bag of mixed nuts for $2.25!

All in all, this new store is going to be great for many Calgarians living on the Beltline looking for great finds on a budget.

Even though some stock like KD and Pepsi are only around $.50 to $1.00 cheaper than other stores, buying a lot at once can add up and be worth the savings!

New Calgary Dollarama store

Address: 1508 8th Street SW