Calgary breweries rally behind Ol' Beautiful after devastating fire

Calgary’s brewery scene is rallying around Ol’ Beautiful after a fire destroyed its Inglewood taproom over the weekend.

Ol’ Beautiful, the hugely popular brewery in Calgary’s Inglewood neighbourhood, announced a fire had broken out early on Sunday, June 30.

While no staff or guests were on-site during the blaze, the brewery’s taproom was destroyed, with Ol’ Beautiful revealing it would be closed for the “foreseeable future.”

However, tons of Calgary breweries have stepped in to raise money to support Ol’ Beautiful and its staff as the brewery deals with the aftermath of the fire.

So if you want to support O’ Beautiful, here are some of the breweries lending a helping hand.

Dandy Brewing

The Ramsay-based brewery announced it has added Ol’ Beautiful beer to its tap list. The profits from the beers sold will go to Ol’ Beautiful staff.

Born Brewing

Born Brewing has added Ol’ Beautiful’s Okami Kasu Japanese Ale on tap at its taproom, with 100% of the proceeds going back to Ol’ Beautiful and its team.

Village Brewery

Village Brewing is also helping out, with $1 from every pint sold of its Binge Watch New Zealand Pale Ale going to Ol’ Beautiful staff.

Cabin Brewing

Okami Kasu will also be on tap at Cabin Brewing’s taproom. All proceeds from the sale of pints will go to Ol’ Beautiful to help get them back on their feet.

If you aren’t headed to one of these breweries, Ol’ Beautiful has also shared other ways Calgarians can help out while its taproom is closed, including buying its cans from liquor stores and ordering its beers at your favourite restaurants and bars.

While its merch was destroyed in the blaze, Ol’ Beautiful is working to get merch restocked.

Ol’ Beautiful also reached out to bars and restaurants, asking them to consider adding them to their tap lists or to host an Ol’ Beautiful Tap Takeover.