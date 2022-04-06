SportsHockeyOilers

Golden add: Oilers sign University of Alberta standout Noah Philp

Aaron Vickers
Aaron Vickers
|
Apr 6 2022, 5:48 pm
Golden add: Oilers sign University of Alberta standout Noah Philp
University of Alberta Golden Bears

Noah Philp isn’t going to have to move far to attend NHL training camp next fall. 

Philp, a standout for the University of Alberta Golden Bears, signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The contract will begin in the 2022-23 season. 

He will immediately join the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League on an amateur try-out. 

The Calgary Flames were reportedly among the teams trying to sign the University of Alberta standout. Luke Philp, his brother, is currently in the Flames organization with the Stockton Heat of the AHL. 

Philp finished his third season with the Golden Bears, scoring 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in eight regular-season games. He had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in four playoff games, and helped the University of Alberta to a Canada West title before losing in the Usports University Cup Final in a 5-4 double-overtime defeat to UQTR. 

The 23-year-old had 38 points (20 goals, 18 assists) in 36 games with the Golden Bears. He had 166 points (54 goals, 112 assists) in 259 games in the WHL with the Kootenay Ice and Seattle Thunderbirds from 2015 to 2019.

Aaron VickersAaron Vickers
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT