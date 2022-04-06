Golden add: Oilers sign University of Alberta standout Noah Philp

Noah Philp isn’t going to have to move far to attend NHL training camp next fall.

Philp, a standout for the University of Alberta Golden Bears, signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The contract will begin in the 2022-23 season.

He will immediately join the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League on an amateur try-out.

✍️ I N K E D ✍️ The #Oilers have signed University of Alberta Golden Bears forward Noah Philp to a one-year contract starting in 2022-23! The 23-year-old Canmore, AB product will join the @Condors on an amateur try-out contract for the rest of the year.@GBHKY | #LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 6, 2022

The Calgary Flames were reportedly among the teams trying to sign the University of Alberta standout. Luke Philp, his brother, is currently in the Flames organization with the Stockton Heat of the AHL.

Philp finished his third season with the Golden Bears, scoring 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in eight regular-season games. He had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in four playoff games, and helped the University of Alberta to a Canada West title before losing in the Usports University Cup Final in a 5-4 double-overtime defeat to UQTR.

Noah Philp with his second of the game!! Another rocket from the top of the circle restores the two-goal Alberta lead! pic.twitter.com/et5yqNLYKw — Golden Bears Hockey (@GBHKY) April 3, 2022

The 23-year-old had 38 points (20 goals, 18 assists) in 36 games with the Golden Bears. He had 166 points (54 goals, 112 assists) in 259 games in the WHL with the Kootenay Ice and Seattle Thunderbirds from 2015 to 2019.