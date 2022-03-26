Flames, Oilers in running to sign Golden Bears forward Noah Philp: report

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are in the mix to sign University of Alberta Golden Bears forward Noah Philp.

Noah Philp reportedly has the Oilers and Flames among the four teams he’s considering signing with, according to Bob Stauffer of 630 CHED and Sportsnet. The two remaining teams are from the Eastern Conference.

“I’m led to believe that there’s at least four teams currently looking at them, and two of them are in the Eastern Conference,” Stauffer said on Oilers Now. “Two of them are in the province of Alberta, and two of them are in the Eastern Conference. That surprised me a little bit.”

Philp is a 6’3″ right-shot centre who just completed his second season with the Golden Bears. He played two games for the Stockton Heat — Calgary’s American Hockey League affiliate — in 2019.

The 23-year-old is the younger brother of current Flames prospect Luke Philp, who is a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

“From a Flames perspective, you keep a guy like Luke Philp,” Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff told Pat Steinberg on Sportsnet 960 The Fan. “I think they’ve enjoyed the season he’s had and see the progress he’s made over the past three years.

“The Flames are one of the teams that, like his brother Noah, could try to sign him to have the Philp double dip.”

Philp had 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in eight games for the Golden Bears this season, and had 166 points (54 goals, 112 assists) in 259 games over parts of four seasons in the Western Hockey League split between the Kootenay ICE and Seattle Thunderbirds.

Scouts from the Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, and Predators at Clare Drake Arena tonight. Once again, assuming it's to watch Noah Philp. — Tyler Yaremchuk (@tyleryaremchuk) March 20, 2022

He had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 28 games in his first season with the University of Alberta in 2019-20.

The Golden Bears won the Canada West title and will play in the U SPORTS Men’s Hockey Championship from March 31 to April 3.