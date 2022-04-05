Elks receiver Shai Ross pulls off incredible “barbell backflip” (VIDEO)

Shai Ross of the Edmonton Elks is dropping jaws.

But not barbells.

The 28-year-old pulled off the stunt of the NFL offseason Monday when he was filmed executing a flawless “barbell backflip,” an on-the-nose name for exactly what Ross did — a backflip while holding a barbell.

He posted the clip to his own Instagram page, and the CFL shared the video on Instagram yesterday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHAI ROSS | Winnipeg Fitness📍 (@shaiross83)

The video is closing in on 15,000 likes, and has over 600 comments in just over 24 hours.

Ross, a wide receiver, played 14 games for the Elks last season, catching 27 of 42 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns. He also played five games for Edmonton in 2019.

It’s not the first time a video featuring one of his athletic feats has gone viral, either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHAI ROSS | Winnipeg Fitness📍 (@shaiross83)

In a clip from 2021, the Winnipeg, Manitoba, product is shown displaying some incredible gymnastics skills — dunking an Oreo into a glass of milk while in mid-backflip.

No word on what Ross has planned for an encore just yet.