McDavid expected to play in Oilers-Flames Heritage Classic: report

It appears that the Edmonton Oilers finally have some good news to share.

After practicing with the team at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, Connor McDavid is expected to play in the 2023 Heritage Classic against the Calgary Flames tonight. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug had the initial report this morning.

As of last night after practice the plan was for McDavid to be in the lineup so barring a setback this morning, 97 will make his return against the Flames. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 29, 2023

McDavid missed two games with an upper-body injury sustained just over a week ago. The original time frame provided by the team said that the Oilers captain would be out for one to two weeks. It appears the reigning Hart Trophy winner only needed the week to get back up to speed.

“It’s feeling good, I’ve made a lot of progress,” McDavid told reporters following Saturday’s practice. “A lot of good signs.”

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft looks like he will be running McDavid in his usual spot on the team’s first line. His linemates will most likely be Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele. This is according to Saturday’s practice lines, reported by The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman.

Oilers lines and pairing on Heritage Classic eve at Commonwealth Stadium: Draisaitl-McDavid-Foegele

Kane-RNH-Hyman

Holloway-McLeod-Brown

Erne-Janmark-Ryan Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Broberg

Kulak-Bouchard/Desharnais Skinner

Campbell — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) October 28, 2023

McDavid’s potential return isn’t just exciting for the 60,000 or so fans that are expected to be in attendance, but also for his teammates.

“If he is in, it’ll be a huge boost for us,” said Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.

At the other end of the ice, the Flames will be without top defenceman Rasmus Andersson, who will be serving the last game of a four-game suspension after an appeal by the NHLPA was rejected by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

If McDavid is able to make his return to the lineup it will be the second time that he has played in an NHL Heritage Classic. The first came in 2016 as the Oilers played the Winnipeg Jets at IG Field. The Oilers captain is still looking for his first outdoor goal, having recorded just a single assist in a 3-0 win over the Jets.

Puck drop is set for 5 pm MT at Commonwealth Stadium and can be seen on Sportsnet.