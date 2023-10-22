McDavid is injured and will miss upcoming games for Oilers

Connor McDavid will miss the next few Edmonton Oilers games with an injury.

The Oilers announced on Sunday afternoon that McDavid suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday night’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. As a result, he will be out of the lineup for one to two weeks.

INJURY UPDATE ⬇️ Connor McDavid suffered an upper body injury during last night’s game vs. the Jets & is expected to be out of the #Oilers lineup for one to two weeks. pic.twitter.com/qU5dNKuUcC — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 22, 2023

The injury is believed to have occurred in the third period of the game, where McDavid was seen holding his side after skating up the ice.

This is just the latest in a string of disappointments for the Oilers. The team is off to a rough start with a 1-3-1 record through five games. Both Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane appeared frustrated during and after the 3-2 overtime loss on Saturday night.

Despite the tough results, McDavid has had another great start to the season. He has scored two goals and eight points in five games so far. This includes a highlight-reel goal against the Nashville Predators.

The timeline of the injury appears that it will threaten McDavid’s participation in the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic which is set to go at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on October 29.