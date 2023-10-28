The optimism of Edmonton Oilers fans may increase dramatically over the next 24 hours.

While initially expected to miss one to two weeks of action, there appears to be a realistic chance that Connor McDavid is able to play alongside his Oilers teammates in tomorrow’s Heritage Classic game versus the Calgary Flames.

As first reported by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Oilers captain is expected to practice this evening at Commonwealth Stadium, which will help give himself and the team a better idea of whether or not he is good to go.

The sun did rise today in Edmonton. Better news on the horizon for #Oilers? Sounds like the plan is for Connor McDavid to practice this evening outdoors at Commonwealth Stadium. Let’s see how he feels this morning. pic.twitter.com/oh4OP6hjnk — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 28, 2023



“The sun did rise today in Edmonton,” Seravalli said on X. “Better news on the horizon for [the] Oilers? Sounds like the plan is for Connor McDavid to practice this evening outdoors at Commonwealth Stadium. Let’s see how he feels this morning.”

The Oilers could desperately use McDavid back in the lineup, as they have fallen in both games he has missed, dropping their record to 1-5-1 on the season. Suffice to say, it is far from the start anyone had envisioned for a team entering the year as Stanley Cup contenders.

While McDavid may not have been at his personal best to begin the season, he still had an impressive eight points in five games before sustaining an upper-body injury last Saturday versus the Winnipeg Jets. Having him back in the lineup would bode well for the Oilers’ chances at defeating the Flames, who have struggled as well early this year with a 2-5-1 record.

Though McDavid is expected to practice tonight, his status for the Heritage Classic likely won’t be given until tomorrow.