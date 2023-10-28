Weather warning issued ahead of Heritage Classic between Oilers-Flames

Those planning on attending tomorrow’s Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames should be prepared to dress warmly.

While this game isn’t expected to hit temperatures nearly as cold as the last Heritage Classic in Edmonton in 2003, it will still be chilly. Environment Canada went as far as to send out a weather warning to those who plan on attending tomorrow’s game.

“Anyone up for some pond hockey? The next instalment of the Battle of Alberta goes tomorrow when the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium,” the statement reads. “The weather won’t be nearly as cold as it was during the 2003 Heritage Classic, but temperatures will be below average for this time of year. Harvey the Hound won’t want to lick any metal poles.

“The mercury will be near freezing at puck drop. Mainly clear skies in the evening will result in temperatures falling to minus single digits. Light northwest winds funnelling through the stadium could give a bit of wind chill as well. There is likely to be a reprieve from the cold during the second intermission when Nickelback brings the heat.

“Dress appropriately for a prolonged period of cheering and jeering outdoors. Pack an extra tuque in case of hat tricks. Watch out for cold-related symptoms and check on your fellow fans. The only Nurse you’ll want to see is the one defending the blue paint.”

The good news for fans attending tomorrow is that it will be sunny when the puck drop gets underway at 5:00 pm MT. It isn’t expected to be warm, though nothing Albertans aren’t used to. The overall atmosphere of the game should be enough to make the cool temperatures well worth it, as both teams are desperate for wins in what should be a fiery contest.