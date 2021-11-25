Calgary’s Fairmont Palliser just announced its first-ever holiday-themed pop-up that is slated to be one of the most festive events in the city.

Coined The Tipsy Elf, this pop-up is where you can sip on festive cocktails and listen to classic Christmas tunes while surrounded by whimsical décor, all in one place.

The grand opening of the event is on November 26, and it’ll be located on the hotel’s Boulevard level.

The Tipsy Elf will run until December 30 on Tuesdays to Sundays from 4 to 10 pm and is walk-in only.

This one-of-a-kind Christmas-themed bar will surely get you in the holiday spirit while being a great spot to host a private event, with light snacks available as well.

When: November 26 to December 30 on Tuesdays to Saturdays from 4 from 10 pm

Where: Fairmont Palliser — Boulevard level, 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary