5 boozy holiday pop-up bars to visit in Calgary this season

‘Tis the season! Holiday-themed bars are popping up around Calgary, offering plenty of places to eat, drink, and be merry this Christmas.

Ranging from a Home Alone-themed brewery to over-the-top festive cocktail bars, Calgary is in no short supply of spots to grab a boozy beverage and get in the holiday spirit leading up to the big day on December 25.

Take part in some McCallister house-inspired hijinks, toast the season with a group of friends in your favourite ugly Christmas sweaters, or sip on cocktails with names like Elfing Around, Kris Kringle Kolada, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, and Jingle Balls Nog.

Here are five holiday pop-up bars to visit in Calgary this season.

Fans of the iconic Christmas movie Home Alone, rejoice! Calgary’s very own Eighty-Eight Brewing Co. is becoming the McCallister house this December. The brewery is bringing the film to life in their taproom, complete with battle plans, booby traps, tree houses, and maybe even a wet bandit. Along with full-blown, all-out Christmas décor, brewery-goers can enjoy some of Eighty-Eight’s seasonal beers and eats to celebrate the season.

When: Noon to 9 pm Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 10 pm Thursday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays, from December 1 to 31

Address: #1070 – 2600 Portland Street SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-5880

Calgary’s Fairmont Palliser is running its first-ever holiday-themed pop-up this year, and it’s already slated to become one of the most festive events in the city. Coined The Tipsy Elf, this will be the perfect spot to sip on Christmassy cocktails, nibble on light snacks, and listen to classic holiday tunes while surrounded by whimsical décor.

When: 4 to 10 pm Tuesday through Saturday, from November 27 to December 30

Address: Located on the Boulevard Level of the Fairmont Palliser hotel (133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Phone: 403-262-1234

Escape to a warm oasis this holiday season without even leaving YYC. The Sippin’ Santa pop-up bar is delivering all the festive vibes our way with a tropical twist. Taking over Ricardo’s Hideaway just off of 17th Ave, Sippin’ Santa brings over-the-top holiday decor and innovative, tiki-inspired cocktails to Calgarians looking for an escape from the dark and chilly nights.

When: 4 pm to midnight on Wednesday, 4 pm to 1 am on Thursday, 4 pm to 2 am on Friday and Saturday, and 4 pm to midnight on Sunday, from November 17 to December 31

Address: Ricardo’s Hideaway (1530 5th Street SW, Calgary)

Phone: 587-349-2585

Miracle on First Street is home to kitschy festive décor, the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to, and cocktails with names like Elfing Around, SanTaRex, and Jingle Balls Nog over the holiday season. In addition to the pop-up, Proof is also offering take-home cocktail kits this year, with all the ingredients you need to make a Christmas-inspired boozy beverage at home.

When: 2 pm to 1 am, from November 18 to December 24

Address: Proof (1302 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Phone: 403-246-2414

Lately Lounge has opened its Santa’s Workshop Christmas pop-up for the season, with holiday movies every evening starting at 7 pm and festive cocktails. The lounge is promising a number of other fun events to get you in the spirit over the next month too, so make sure you stop in and enjoy a beverage or two at this 17th Ave hotspot.

When: 6 pm to 2 am Thursday through Saturday, from November 25 to December 24

Address: 1438 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-0939

