Analog Coffee: New location opening in the heart of downtown Calgary

Analog Coffee is a favourite spot in Calgary to get a caffeine fix and there are going to be even more opportunities to do that with a new location opening downtown next month.

The new location will open in Bankers Hall this November. It’s an ideal location for anyone taking in the cultural sights downtown or maybe more likely, busy professionals working in this thriving Calgary district.

This will be the trendy coffee shop’s 10th location in the city. For a full list of locations around Calgary, check out te brand’s website here.

Analog isn’t just known for its premium coffee, but also its tasty baked goods like muffins, cookies, and croissants.

With all the cold weather this week, many Calgarians will undoubtedly look forward to a new spot to get a hot drink in the winter months. If you’re looking for other hot drink recommendations around the city, we’ve got you covered with this list of new and old favourite sweet drinks around Calgary. You might just discover a new favourite!

Address: 315 8th Avenue SW