O-My Kimbap just got a pretty nifty machine.

This authentic restaurant that specializes in rice rolls and shaved ice treats now also has Canada’s first-ever Korean instant ramen machine.

Located at 919E Centre Street NW, this machine is a unique addition to the dining scene in YYC.

It’s a fun fast food experience. First, you choose your noodles and grab any of the toppings you want — including fish cakes and eggs. Then, you set it up on the machine and watch it instantly cook at the push of a button.

These machines are very popular in South Korea, so it’s exciting that YYC is now part of the fun.

Kimbap, which is similar to sushi, and bingsoo, a shaved ice dessert made with sweet toppings like chopped fruit, condensed milk, fruit syrup, and red beans, are other great options while you’re here.

There are eight different kinds of kimbap rice rolls on the menu here, with different ways to customize them to your tastes.

Spice levels, rice, cheeses, and different sauces can all be modified or added to the order. Vegetables, tuna, spam, beef, and spicy pork are just a few options available.

As for the fruit snow here, these are all fully customizable.

There are seven different fruits to choose from, like strawberry and mango, to add on top of the shaved ice.

Everything here is made-to-order, made fresh, and also available in quick, ready-to-go packets from the fridge.

The street food style menu has so much, but it’s these instant ramen machines that offer a truly unique and interactive experience for Calgary.

O-My Kimbap

Address: 919E Centre Street NW, Calgary

Instagram