Nue Cocktail Bar, a contemporary new concept with a cool room and 17th Ave patio space, is opening this week in Calgary.

Originally this swanky new spot was supposed to open back in February, but after practising some patience, the bar will finally open on Thursday, April 14.

Offering something new for nonconformists, this hip room promises an intimate and elegant experience. It’s the perfect size for dates and small groups, but also large enough to socialize and meet people.

Guests to Nue can expect a cosmopolitan vibe that feels authentic, not just because of the design of the room but because of the drinks and food served here.

The cocktails are daring creations, expertly mixed up by the bartenders behind the wood. Expect the craft cocktail menu to be good-sized while also offering classic staples like the Manhattan, Margarita, or Negroni.

Changing up the usual happy hour time, this new bar will be running a “nonconformist hour” from 7 pm to 10 pm, featuring a deep line-up of original cocktails.

Regulars and new visitors here will always see fresh versions and creations of the craft cocktails since the bar program will design and create original cocktails every week.

The food will be simple small plate appetizers like calamari, wings, and charcuterie boards.

Possibly the most exciting part of this new spot opening up is what it has planned for the summertime.

Once the weather is nice enough, a second-floor 17th Avenue patio will be opened, often featuring live DJ shows.

17th Avenue feels like it’s getting better every time we walk down it, and Nue Cocktail Bar is a great addition to any crawl.

Nue Cocktail Bar

Address: 608 17 Ave SW, Calgary

Instagram