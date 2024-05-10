Keep watch for a "rare" northern lights show across Alberta tonight

You might want to look up tonight if you’re in Alberta since we’ll be getting a pretty fantastic light show on Friday and Saturday night!

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm watch to kick off the weekend.

It’s the first time in almost 20 years that this kind of storm will be visible, so you won’t want to miss it because who knows when we’ll get the same chance again?!

According to the organization, lights could be seen as far south as Alabama to northern California.

It’s also perfect timing if you’re a little further south in the province since there are mostly clear skies ahead for Calgary through to the end of the weekend. The best time to view the storm will be Saturday night with a high of 9°C and a clear sky.

If you’re in Edmonton, you might have a slightly harder time seeing the show with clouds expected to roll in Saturday and stay for the rest of the weekend. The best time to try and catch the show if you’re in Edmonton looks like it’s Friday night.

Auroraforecast.com also puts Vancouver’s likelihood of seeing the northern lights at a nine out of 10 for May 10 and May 11.

Are you going to try to catch this “rare” show? Let us know where you plan on viewing it in the comments!