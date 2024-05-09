Calgary set to kick off weekend with temperatures not hit since 1989

It’s going to be a balmy weekend ahead in Calgary (perfect for patio weather), and it looks like we’ll be hitting some pretty impressive highs.

Temperatures are expected to climb starting Thursday with a daytime high of 20°C and peaking on Friday with a summertime high of 26°C.

Stephen Berg, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), dished on when Calgary last saw a May 10 hit or come close to 26°C.

The last time Calgary experienced a temperature near 26°C on May 10 was in 1989, when the city experienced 25.2°C, followed by 1995, when it hit 25°C.

The record high for May 10 in Calgary was set in 1906 and 1960, when the thermometer climbed to 27.8°C.

“It’s a warm weekend, that’s for sure,” Berg added, with a slight temperature dip in the cards for early next week.

Some predictions even call it the warmest weekend of 2024 (so far!)

