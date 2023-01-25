NewsWeather

Alberta named one of the best places in the world to see northern lights

Laine Mitchell
Jan 25 2023, 4:49 pm
Alicia Beisel/Shutterstock

The northern lights are a dazzling sight, and a new Men’s Journal ranking has listed Alberta as one of the best places in the world to see them.

“Optimal viewing for dark skies and northern lights in the sprawling Canadian oasis of northern Alberta is September through mid-May,” the journal touted, adding that the province is home to the world’s largest Dark Sky Preserves in the world, located in Wood Buffalo and Jasper National Park.

Alberta was the only Canadian area to make the coveted list. Other spots that made the cut include various locations around Norway and Iceland; Fairbanks, Alaska; the Swedish Lapland in Northern Sweden; and Voyageurs National Park in International Falls, Minnesota.

 

To check out the full list of the best places in the world to see the northern lights, click here.

