The northern lights in Alberta may soon be some of the strongest all year

Laine Mitchell
Oct 9 2024, 5:01 pm
The northern lights in Alberta may soon be some of the strongest all year
Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

If you missed out on the dazzling northern lights show put on across Alberta earlier this year, the next few days are shaping up to give you a decent chance to see them brightly again.

According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Centre, a G4 (severe) storm watch has been issued following a coronal mass ejection (CME), adding that watches at
this level are “very rare.”

The CME erupted from the Sun yesterday night, and the centre predicts it will arrive at Earth tomorrow.

The NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Centre also added that the aurora “may become visible over much of the northern half of the US, and maybe as far south as Alabama to northern California.” That sounds like Alberta should be in for a VERY good view!

A G4 storm watch is currently anticipated for tomorrow, October 10, and Friday, October 11, with the last G4 event being issued back in May when Canada was dazzled by epic northern lights.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration daily charts, Alberta is well within the likelihood of aurora visibility tonight and tomorrow.

NOAA

NOAA

How is the forecast?

To truly experience the northern lights, the less cloud coverage in Alberta, the better. Apart from the chance of showers this evening, the forecast isn’t shaping up too badly!

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) forecast for Edmonton, tonight will be partly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers this evening.

Thursday is also showing cloudy periods overnight, and Friday night looks even better and is set to be clear in the evenings.

Edmonton

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Calgary

northern lights alberta

Environment and Climate Change Canada

ECCC’s forecast for Calgary also shows tonight being partly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers this evening.

Thursday and Friday nights look even better and are set to be clear in the evenings.

So pack your patience, and let’s hope the cloud cover stays away over the coming days. We’ve got some northern lights to enjoy!

