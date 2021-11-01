Northern lights show spotted across Alberta (PHOTOS)

The northern lights lit up the night sky in Alberta this weekend, however its faintness in some parts of the province was a let down for some.

If you were snoozing and missed out, don’t worry, people took to social media to post their photos, and we have rounded up some of the best shots.

The northern lights could be viewed across Alberta, with posts tagging locations such as Banff, Airdrie, Edmonton, Calgary and Fort McMurray.

Unfortunately the northern lights didn’t seems to put on a show like they did in early October, but it was still a treat for Albertans to see.

Ten hour #timelapse overnight shows only minimal #AuroraBorealis activity as seen from southern Alberta. The #halloween2021 aurora was definitely more trick than treat. pic.twitter.com/liXty4PxQJ — Calgary RASC (@CalgaryRASC) November 1, 2021

Last night’s anticipated coronal mass ejection impact was much weaker (and later) than expected. For much of the night, all I saw was a faint arc of #aurora due to a “crack” in Earth’s magnetic field.@TweetAurora @AlbertaAurora #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/FupqFz1O9x — Joel Weatherly (@JK_Weatherly) October 31, 2021