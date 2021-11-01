Northern lights show spotted across Alberta (PHOTOS)
The northern lights lit up the night sky in Alberta this weekend, however its faintness in some parts of the province was a let down for some.
If you were snoozing and missed out, don’t worry, people took to social media to post their photos, and we have rounded up some of the best shots.
The northern lights could be viewed across Alberta, with posts tagging locations such as Banff, Airdrie, Edmonton, Calgary and Fort McMurray.
Unfortunately the northern lights didn’t seems to put on a show like they did in early October, but it was still a treat for Albertans to see.
Ten hour #timelapse overnight shows only minimal #AuroraBorealis activity as seen from southern Alberta. The #halloween2021 aurora was definitely more trick than treat. pic.twitter.com/liXty4PxQJ
— Calgary RASC (@CalgaryRASC) November 1, 2021
@gemma_lynne and I were total die hard aurora devotees this morning and caught this little show around 6:45am outside of Calgary! #AuroraBorealis #northernlights #CMEbust #albertaurorachasers @AlbertaAurora @STEVEPhenomena @GlobalCalgary @paul_dunphy @IAmJodiHughes @TiffanyLizee pic.twitter.com/oeZGrqncTY
— ChristyTurnerPhoto/Aurora Media (@aurorachaseryyc) October 31, 2021
Aurora this morning. Northern Alberta. Taken with my old cell phone.#aurora #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #Alberta #Canada #cellphonephoto pic.twitter.com/aBL72DpyL3
— Brent Mckean (@BrentMckean501) October 31, 2021
Last night’s anticipated coronal mass ejection impact was much weaker (and later) than expected. For much of the night, all I saw was a faint arc of #aurora due to a “crack” in Earth’s magnetic field.@TweetAurora @AlbertaAurora #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/FupqFz1O9x
— Joel Weatherly (@JK_Weatherly) October 31, 2021
Here’s a couple photos from my camera this morning out at Bison Loop of the Aurora around 7am.#yeg #alberta #canada #aurora #betterlatethannever #exploreedmonton #stormhour pic.twitter.com/vKnxFTKt0p
— Keith Moore (@kmoorephotos) October 31, 2021
Well better late than never right? Lady Aurora 💃🏻 decided to show just before Sunrise in #Alberta Let’s hope this holds out for tonight!! #aurora #northernlights #AuroraBorealis #teamtanner #halloween2021 @dartanner @TamithaSkov @chunder10 @NightLights_AM @scottrockphoto pic.twitter.com/Ob3GHqkOng
— ᴛʀᴇᴇ ᴛᴀɴɴᴇʀ (@treetanner) October 31, 2021
She showed up for like 5 minutes last night. We waited for more, but we’re a bit too old to stay up late. 🧓🏻 #Alberta #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/m1TK2ZrLst
— Lee (@leepalisoc) October 31, 2021
The Northern Lights from Banff, Alberta. Livestream here. https://t.co/16g3YJAVE2 pic.twitter.com/PquzeyBfv0
— Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) October 31, 2021