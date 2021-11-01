News

Northern lights show spotted across Alberta (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Nov 1 2021, 6:16 pm
Northern lights show spotted across Alberta (PHOTOS)
Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

The northern lights lit up the night sky in Alberta this weekend, however its faintness in some parts of the province was a let down for some.

If you were snoozing and missed out, don’t worry, people took to social media to post their photos, and we have rounded up some of the best shots.

The northern lights could be viewed across Alberta, with posts tagging locations such as Banff, Airdrie, Edmonton, Calgary and Fort McMurray.

Unfortunately the northern lights didn’t seems to put on a show like they did in early October, but it was still a treat for Albertans to see.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT