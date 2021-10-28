COVID-19 vaccination proof required to rent from Alberta real estate company

A Calgary-based real estate company is requiring all residents and prospective residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Strategic Group says all of its employees and contractors are fully vaccinated.

These rules apply to all of Strategic Group’s residential communities in Alberta, representing more than 1,500 suites in Edmonton and Calgary.

All new residents must show proof of vaccination prior to moving into their new home. Anyone touring one of their properties must show proof of immunization before receiving a tour.

“Vaccination of everyone in our community is the only way we are going to get through this pandemic and back to a sense of normalcy,” said Riaz Mamdani, CEO of Strategic Group, in a news release.

“The safety of our team and our residents is a top priority, so ensuring full vaccination across the board is the least we can do.”

Exemptions will be made for children 12 and under who are currently ineligible for vaccines.

Current residents must show proof of vaccination to access indoor amenities such a fitness centre or party room, according to the company.