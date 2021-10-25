This is when Alberta's top ski resorts are set to open this year

Are you just itching to grab those skis or snowboard and hit the slopes? It’s coming sooner than you may think, and we’ve rounded up when Alberta’s top ski resorts are set to open for the 2021/22 season.

From the majestic Rockies to hills that are nice and close to the province’s two largest cities, start bringing out those winter jackets, mitts, and socks, everybody.

We also suggest checking the protocols for many of the hills, as plenty are taking part in the Restrictions Exemption Program.

Marmot Basin

According to their website, Marmot Basin, just outside of Jasper, has set an opening date of November 12.

Address: 1 Marmot Road, Jasper

Lake Louise

This popular ski resort, just outside of Banff, has set a tentative opening date of November 5, with full hours of operation being posted closer to opening day.

Address: 1 Whitehorn Road, Lake Louise

Castle Mountain

Nestled in the Westcastle Valley of southwest Alberta, Castle Mountain Resort has a tentative opening date of December 3.

Address: Box 610 Pincher Creek

Sunshine Village

Sunshine Village outside of Banff has set a tentative opening date of November 11. It is also touting 250 new parking spots this season, which is good news for all.

Address: 1 Sunshine Access Road, Banff



Rabbit Hill

According to its website, Rabbit Hill has a projected opening date of December 7. It’s one of the latest ski resorts to open this season.

Address: 20715 57 Avenue SW, Edmonton

Snow Valley

Snow Valley in Edmonton is aiming for a mid-November opening date, according to its website.

Address: 13204 Rainbow Valley Road NW, Edmonton

Sunridge

According to its website, the Sunridge Ski Area just outside of Sherwood Park is aiming for a mid-November opening date.

Address: 10980 17 Street NW, Edmonton