The Real Canadian Liquorstore just launched a very interesting new product: no name vodka.

The no name brand is known for its simple bright black and yellow colours and simple messaging, offering “great quality” at “low prices.” In addition to products like no name chips, soup, coffee, and more, it looks like that now includes vodka.

Available at Real Canadian Liquorstore locations across Alberta, this new item was first teased in early-February and officially launched in stores on February 15.

Maybe the day after Valentine’s Day was a coincidence and maybe it was perfect timing.

To view the Real Canadian Liquorstore locations across Alberta, visit the site here.