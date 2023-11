Christmas is returning to Heritage Park and it looks totally magical

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Heritage Park’s annual holiday tradition “Once Upon a Christmas” is returning to Calgary this weekend with new activities and some classic traditions.

There are so many things to try, both indoors and outdoors, making it a great holiday event no matter the weather this year.

Ā Ā Ā Ā Ā View this post on Instagram Ā Ā Ā Ā Ā Ā Ā Ā Ā Ā Ā A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

The whole park turns into a magical blast from the past with the sound of roving Christmas carolers singing while horse-drawn carriages transport visitors throughout the streets.

New this year is the option to book a private Christmas carriage tour of the village with room for up to seven people. Rides are limited so make sure to book your ticket here before they sell out.

Ā Ā Ā Ā Ā View this post on Instagram Ā Ā Ā Ā Ā Ā Ā Ā Ā Ā Ā A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

Some returning activities include Christmas musicals, visits with Santa, festive photo ops, a children’s maze, Christmas crafts and gingerbread cookie decorating.

There is so much for kids to enjoy including a “kids-only” store so little ones can find the perfect gifts for loved ones (with the help of volunteers) and you can relax in the parents’ lounge.

There is also a Christmas market complete with live entertainment and local vendors.

Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park

When: Saturdays and Sundays, November 25 to December 17

Where: Heritage Park ā€” 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: General admission is $19.95, plus tax. Tickets for kids 3-15 are $14.95 and can be purchased online here.